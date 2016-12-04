Three dead after car catches fire following Co Waterford crash

Three people have died and six other have been seriously injured after a car went on fire following a two-vehicle collision in Co Waterford on Sunday.

The crash involving a car and a people carrier happened on the Military Road, just north of Dungarvan on the N72, at about 10am.

The car involved in the crash burst into flames on impact. All three occupants of the car were killed.

The six occupants of the people carrier, including a number of children, have been taken to hospitals in Cork and Waterford with serious injuries.

Gardaí, members of Waterford County Fire Brigade and ambulances attended at the scene of the crash and a major emergency plan was put into operation.

It is understood the Irish Coast Guard Sikorski helicopter from Waterford, Rescue 117 and an Air Corps helicopter were involved in ferrying casualties to hospitals.

Gardaí are still trying to formally identify the three deceased from the car that went on fire. It is understood those injured in the people carrier are from Cobh and Mallow in Co Cork.

Diversions are in place to allow the emergency services continue with the rescue operation and gardaí have asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses that may have travelled this stretch of road and can assist with the investigation to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600 or any Garda Station.