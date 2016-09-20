Three children with severe burns airlifted to Cork hospital

Three young children were airlifted to Cork University Hospital after suffering serious burn injuries following an explosion at their home in west Cork on Tuesday evening.

A pair of five-month-old twins and a one-year-old child, were injured when a petrol canister being used in a garden exploded at about 6pm at their home in Knockmore, Drinagh in Cork.

The children’s parents raised the alarm and paramedics attended the scene before all three were air lifted by the Irish Coast Guard helicopter from Shannon Rescue 115 from a field near their house to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood the children’s parents accompanied them on the helicopter flight to hospital where they are being treated for serious burn injuries.