Thousands of rail users in Cork disrupted by unofficial picket

Thousands of rail travellers in Cork had to make alternative travel arrangements this morning when Bus Éireann staff mounted an unofficial picket at rail stations stopping train services.

According to Barry Kenny of Iarnród Éireann, all mainline and commuter services out of Cork and Mallow were cancelled as a result of the unofficial action by the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) and Siptu bus workers.

Rail staff at both Kent Station and Mallow Station have refused to pass the unofficial pickets which were mounted early this morning so all train services out of Cork have ground to a halt.

“There are no Cork commuter services, there are no Cork to Dublin or Tralee to Dublin services - we had the first train from Limerick to Dublin - the 5.40am, operating but nothing else there

“And we had the first Waterford to Dublin service - the 6 o’clock but nothing else from there since so there is huge disruption to rail services,” Mr Kenny told Cork’s 96FM.

According to NBRU president, John Moloney, the decision to picket Kent Station by some bus workers was not sanctioned by either the NBRU or Siptu but was taken by the workers themselves.

“We have been saying all week that the unions are losing control of this because of frustration by bus staff that this strike has been going on for eight days without any sign of a resolution.

“People have mortgages to pay and financial commitments the same as anyone and it was inevitable it was going to happen and they said they wanted support but it wasn’t sanctioned by the unions.

“It was a spillover where the unions lost control for the day - they are Bus Éireann staff - they went down early and got a very positive response and a lot of support from Iarnród Éireann staff.

“It’s a wildcat action but it’s important to stress that it was born out of frustration - they said the unions were doing the best they could through the procedures but it wasn’t getting anywhere,” Mr Moloney said.