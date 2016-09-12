Thirty young people hospitalised after concert in Derry

Thirty young people have been treated for assault, drug, and alcohol-related incidents linked to an MTV concert in Derry at the weekend.

Emergency medical consultant Paul Bayliss said resources had been “stretched to their limits” by dealing with dozens of patients aged 13-25 who had been in attendance at Saturday’s Club MTV concert at Ebrington Square.

Some of the 30 needed intensive care treatment at Altnagelvin Hospital while others will be left with “souvenir scars” after a number presented at the hospital’s department intoxicated with alcohol and or recreational drugs.

“Our usual challenging Saturday evening became a more dangerous environment for all our patients as our fixed staffing resources strived to cope with the additional workload,” Mr Bayliss told the BBC on Monday.

The doctor urged parents to give “careful consideration” before allowing teenagers to attend such events.

Concert organisers, Legacy Promotions, has said it is considering rethinking its policy of allowing under-18s to attend similar events in future.