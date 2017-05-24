Third of Irish met partner in pub, club or hotel, survey finds

Almost one third of Irish people have met their significant other at a pub, hotel or nightclub, a survey has found.

The research, conducted by Amárach Research among 1,000 people on behalf of the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), was commissioned to track sentiment towards Ireland’s drinks and hospitality sector.

The findings looked at the role Ireland’s pub and hospitality industry plays in Irish communities and internationally, as a social hub and employer.

DIGI said it is concerned Ireland’s high alcohol excise tax, which is the second highest overall in the EU, is a tax on jobs, consumers and tourism which risks jeopardising the future of one of Ireland’s key industries.

‘Too high’

Almost three quarters (73 per cent ) of those surveyed said the average Government taxation of on a pint of beer is “too high”.

According to the research, 42 per cent of Irish people have attended a community event in their local pub in the past year - 40 per cent attending a fundraiser, 44 per cent attending a local social group meeting and almost one in three (29 per cent) attending a charity event.

The survey also found more than half of us visit Irish pubs when travelling abroad.

Economically, the broader hospitality sector purchases €1.1 billion worth of Irish inputs annually and exports €1.25 billion worth of produce, contributing to growth in both urban and rural areas.