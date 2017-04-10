There is ‘a lot of goodwill’ between FF and FG over water

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael look set to strike a deal on the water charges issue that has destabalised the Fine Gael-led minority Government.

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, speaking at an event in Dublin, said: “I don’t know what way it’ll work out tomorrow if it comes to a head tomorrow but certainly over the weekend was a lot of goodwill among senior people in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to arrive at a mutually satisfactory settlement on the issue.”

The bitter row over water charges brought the confidence and supply agreement between the two parties close to collapse last week but relations thawed over the weekend. The parties had clashed on how to handle water charges which were suspended when the government was formed with the support of Fianna Fáil in opposition. The issue was then considered by a special Oireachtas cross-party committee whose recommendations are due to be published.

A tentative agreement between both parties on the issue disintegrated spectacularly last week, with each party accusing the other of reneging on the deal.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney, whose department is responsible for water, said today the charges issue can now be resolved after Fianna Fáil said it would not expect the Government to introduce legislation against the advice of the Attorney General.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Coveney said regardless of what recommendation comes from the Special Oireachtas Committee on Water, he would not introduce legislation that would expose Ireland to EU fines over its water policy.

“This is about ensuring we have a position that is consistent with our obligations under EU Water Framework Directives and it’s about a proper water policy based on conservation that encourages people to use water responsibly and that taxpayers don’t pay for people who waste water.”

Mr Coveney acknowledged the significant disagreement on the issue at the committee last week but said his focus now was to try to reach an agreement with all political parties.

“It’s about settling politically how we pay for water into the future -I think people are sick to death of politicians squabbling over water .... I hope we will be able to do that and hopefully the committee will be able to finalise their report tomorrow,” he said.

As the row escalated over the weekend, Fianna Fáil’s lead negotiator, Barry Cowen, warned that his party would not facilitate the election of a new taoiseach if Fine Gael refused to draft legislation based on the report of a special Oireachtas committee looking at water charges.

In an email to Oireachtas colleagues, Mr Cowen asserted that Fine Gael has acted in “clear bad faith” and would now need to be constructive rather than destructive.

In a reference to Mr Coveney and Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar, he said: “Both of the Ministers campaigning for their party’s leadership would be well-advised to understand that this behaviour means that Fianna Fáil will require full confirmation of Fine Gael’s intention to honour its commitments under the confidence and supply agreement before facilitating any potential changes to Government personnel and roles.”

The Oireachtas committee report is completed but its publication has been held back until Tuesday to allow the committee’s legal adviser, David Nolan SC, to scrutinise its final recommendations.

While some amendments might be made on foot of that advice, there is general consensus that the basis of the report will stay unchanged.

The Government will have one month to bring forward legislation to implement the report, which will be debated in the Dáil this week.