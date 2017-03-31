`There goes my chances of making it to class': Twitter reacts to picket
From 'absolutely disgraceful' to support for those picketing, here is how Twitter reacted
Photograph: Rachel Flaherty/The Irish Times
This morning’s unexpected cancellation of all Dart, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail services has caused choas for commuters and passengers both in Dublin and around the country. Spokespeople for Irish Rail and Dublin Bus described the disruptions as “orchestrated secondary picketing”. Here’s how some Twitter users reacted to the strike:
I was prepared for no Irish Rail and Dublin Bus next week with notice but instead today they cancel half their services with no notice— Gemma (@96Gems) March 31, 2017
well there goes my chances of making it to class... #DublinBus— parish hilton (@prawnofthedevil) March 31, 2017
Whatever sympathy I had for the #buseireann strikers is gone after this morning's stunt with #dublinbus & #irishrail without any notice!— Declan Brennan (@DecB1) March 31, 2017
#DublinBus had me throwing a Ronaldo strop 💀 pic.twitter.com/gh53Qm19N7— Shane Foley (@kanyebear1) March 31, 2017
Cyclists smugger than usual today #DublinBus— David Landy (@dlandy100) March 31, 2017
(also, solidarity w the strikers obvs)
Disgraceful actions by transport workers. 100s/1000s of patients can't travel to appointments this morning #DublinBus #irishrail— D Ferguson (@Fergdam) March 31, 2017
My bus driver is collecting people all around Clondalkin on the 40 telling them he'll bring them to where theyve to go, so sound #DublinBus— Kaleigh Maher (@kaleighmaher_x) March 31, 2017
I have Never seen so many people commuting by foot this morning #dublin #buseireannstrike #DublinBus #irishrail— Catarina Leone (@catarina_leone) March 31, 2017
Absolutely disgraceful that #irishrail #dublinbus #buseireann #dart #luas are holding Irish commuters to ransom out of pure GREED— Mathieu Norry (@Mathieunorry) March 31, 2017
Bus strikes are inconvenient, but so is not being able to feed your family/pay your bills. Support striking workers. @Buseireann #DublinBus— Sinéad Gleeson (@sineadgleeson) March 31, 2017
Today is testing me #DublinBus— WK (@bodybutter95) March 31, 2017