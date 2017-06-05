The weakest link in European security is Ireland, says analyst

Ireland is the weakest link in Europe’s security, according to security analyst Tom Clonan.

He welcomed comments by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar that he wants to set up a Cobra-style cabinet committee.

Mr Clonan told Newstalk Breakfast that Ireland has to face the fact that a terrorist attack is possible.

“After the recent attack in Sweden, anything is possible. Nobody expected that.

“Ireland has to face up to the fact that an attack is not just a threat but a distinct possibility.

“Irish people can no longer regard ourselves as immune.”

He pointed out that in the week before the Westminister Bridge attack emergency services in London had carried out a simulated attack and as a result were well placed to respond.

“They had it closed down within six to seven minutes, doctors go out to the scene. The had boots on the ground experience.”

Mr Clonan said that a similar exercise should also be conducted in the main cities in Ireland. He also called for retractable bollards in the main areas.

“We have to put in place minimum measures.

“We really do need to have an open, calm and mature discussion about our security.”

He said that Irish citizens are the least well informed in Europe and are unaware of what to do in the event of an attack.