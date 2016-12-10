The Question: Why are our 15-year-old students so swotty?

Results of OECD survey are testament to importance of education in Irish culture

Davin O'Dwyer

In 2015, some 540,000 students in 72 countries took the Pisa tests and Ireland did very well. Photograph: Getty

In 2015, some 540,000 students in 72 countries took the Pisa tests and Ireland did very well. Photograph: Getty

 

We are notoriously fond of seeing our achievements up in lights on the global stage.

So, one might have expected a bigger fuss made about the impressive performance of Ireland’s 15-year-old students in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) results, published on Tuesday.

The educational tests measure secondary school students around the world in reading, maths and science, and take place every three years, under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In 2015, some 540,000 students in 72 countries or regions took the computerised tests, and Ireland did very well – scoring particularly well in reading, where it ranked third among OECD countries and fifth of all the countries.

Indeed, we’re in good company.

Ireland is one of only four non-Asian countries – along with Finland, Estonia and Canada – to get into any of the top five rankings across all three subjects.

But what is the key element that keeps the likes of Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Japan, China and South Korea at the top of the leaderboard?

Culture and parents

While some of our underperforming European neighbours closely examine the pedagogical best practices that leads to such results, perhaps a more salient factor, and one that is incredibly hard to mimic, is educational culture and attitudes.

As the Economist put it in a report on the Pisa results, “some critics add there is little useful to learn from the results, since it is culture and parents that lead to swots. . . Yong Zhao of the University of Kansas wrote that the right response from tests that show spectacular scores in East Asia might as well be for others to start using chopsticks”.

Our teachers may not be among the top earners among OECD countries, and our class sizes don’t match the small teacher-pupil ratios of Estonia, (one teacher for every 12 students!), but the importance of education is a deeply ingrained part of Irish culture, and surely constitutes a big reason for the continued good performance of Ireland’s 15-year-old students.

To match the Government’s ambitious plan to make the Irish education the best in Europe by 2026, considerable investment will be required – and class sizes will have to shrink sharply – but we will at least be inclined to embrace the opportunity to learn.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.