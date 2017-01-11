‘The Liberal’ is back online amid plagiarism claims

Controversial website TheLiberal.ie, which is at the centre of plagiarism allegations, is up and running again after going down on Monday.

The site, run by Leo Sherlock, went down on Monday for technical reasons.

Mr Sherlock had said on Monday the website would be down for a few hours due to an update, but the site was not live again until Wednesday afternoon.

The content on the website has not been updated since it came back online.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the company which publishes the Irish Independent is suing Mr Sherlock for alleged plagiarism.

Independent Newspapers (Ireland) Ltd, publishers of the Irish Independent and independent.ie, has taken District Court proceedings against Mr Sherlock over alleged copyright infringement on TheLiberal.ie.

TheLiberal.ie is also being sued by the court news agency CCC Nuacht over the unauthorised use of its copyrighted material.

The CCC Nuacht proceedings are being brought in Ardee District Court, which is the nearest court to Mr Sherlock’s home in Co Louth.

CCC Nuacht has brought a case against Mr Sherlock arising out of the publication on TheLiberal.ie of four articles between June 2015 and July 2016, which it alleges constitutes a breach of copyright.

Defamation case

In addition, Mr Sherlock is being sued in the High Court for defamation after wrongly identifying a man as former IRA member Kevin McGuigan, in an article about the murder of McGuigan in 2015.

TheLiberal.ie used a photograph of the wrong Kevin McGuigan in the article, who was a totally unconnected party.

An apology was later posted on TheLiberal.ie and the article was withdrawn.

On Saturday, Mr Sherlock issued a statement saying The Liberal had been subjected to a “vicious agenda-driven hate campaign over the past couple of days” and promised to sue those who have accused him of “racist connotations”.

This followed a report on TheLiberal.ie on an incident in Dublin city centre on St Stephen’s Day, which it claimed was a “massive riot of 250 mostly African Irish youths” .

The report also claimed that media organisations refused to report on the incident because of political correctness.

Gardaí confirmed there was an incident in Dublin city centre on the day in question, but it was not a large-scale riot, as described on the website.

“No one had been injured and there was no evidence of any weapons involved,” a Garda spokesman said.

Public order offences

The Garda spokesman told The Irish Times that three boys and a girl had been detained last week in connection with public order offences in the Henry Street area of Dublin on St Stephen’s Day and released a short time afterwards.

A staff member at a shop on Henry Street said the incident had started at about 5pm on St Stephen’s Day.

He said the incident was tense at the beginning, but “they were only kids who ran up and down the street and made noise. We didn’t have to close.”

A security man at another shop on the street said that about 80 to 100 people had run up and down the middle of Henry Street.

He said that those involved were “a mixture of mainly black and some white guys”.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is to decide whether any charges are to be brought against the four youths.

Mr Sherlock has not responded to attempts to contact him.