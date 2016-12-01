Tesco apologises for including anti-abortion group in charity drive

Tesco Ireland has apologised for a “mistake” after one of its Dublin stores included an anti-abortion campaign group in its fundraising charity drive.

The retailer indicated it would not now be supporting the Every Life Counts organisation after a complaint.

Customers are given blue disc-shaped tokens at Tesco checkouts and may place them in one of three plastic drums at the store exit, each of them with a different charity’s name on it.

At the end of each month, the Tesco store divides a sum of money from its community fund among the charities based on the number of tokens they have received.

On Wednesday night, one customer tweeted the Tesco Ireland account with a picture of the token boxes in the Shankill store in Co Dublin. One of the charities pictured was Every Life Counts, described on the sign as a “support network for families whose child may not survive or die shortly after birth”.

The customer asked Tesco if it realised Every Life Counts was “a politically motivated anti-choice group”.

Tesco’s social media team replied to the customer on Thursday thanking her for making it aware of this and said the token collection would be removed.

The retailer said it was reminding all area and store managers of its community fund rules to ensure this did not happen again.

Tesco later tweeted: “We do our best to ensure the causes we support through the Community Fund are politically neutral and we apologise for this mistake.”

Every Life Counts, which is registered with the Companies Registration Office, says the nature of its business is to work towards an Irish perinatal hospice.

It has been prominent in commentary on anti-abortion issues, including on the findings by the UN Human Rights Committee earlier this year. The Committee found that a woman’s human rights had been infringed because Ireland’s laws prevented her from having an abortion after a diagnosis which meant her baby would die in the womb or shortly after birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish Times has asked Tesco and Every Life Counts for comment.