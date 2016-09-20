Teenagers seek to contact bodyboarders who rescued them

Four teenage girls are seeking to contact a group of bodyboarders who rescued them after they got into difficulty while swimming in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

The girls were in the water just after 6.30pm on Saturday when they got caught in a rip current.

Malin Head Coast Guard requested the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat and Rescue 118 helicopter to launch after a member of the public called 999.

In a statement, Bundoran RNLI said: “Within minutes the Bundoran Lifeboat was on the scene having made the short trip from the nearby station, however, on arrival the girls had already been helped to safety by a number of bodyboarders who were in the water at Main Beach at the time.

“A number of RNLI volunteer shore crew, trained in Casualty Care, also attended the scene and assisted the girls until the arrival of the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter which landed in the Astoria car park.”

The girls were airlifted to Sligo University Hospital as a precautionary measure and were subsequently released.

They are appealing for their rescuers to come forward so they can thank them in person.

They have asked the bodyboarders to make contact via the Bundoran Lifeboat Station facebook page or email bundoran@rnli.org.uk.