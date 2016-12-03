Teenager recalled as ‘brightness and life itself’ at funeral service

A street overlooking Omagh in Co Tyrone became a sea of green on Saturday as members of Drumragh Sarsfields GAA club stood in formation outside Sacred Heart Church waiting for a hearse carrying a fellow player to arrive.

The guard of honour for Clare McSorley (18), who died suddenly last Tuesday, also included pupils from her former school, Drumragh Integrated College.

Some 1,100 mourners filled the church, with many standing outside as the white coffin carrying the young sportswoman was carried inside.

Drumragh Parish Priest, Monsignor Joseph Donnelly, spoke of how Ms McSorley’s parents Tommy and Jackie, and siblings Orlagh and twin sister Ellen had been left stunned “at such unwelcome news.”

“An unexpected death, particularly of someone who was in the prime of life, as Clare was, leaves everyone in a state of shock and indeed lost for words,” he said.

There is a little time to prepare for a loss that is so total, said Msgr Donnelly.

“All of these events contrast so much with the nature and personality of Clare,” he added, describing the teenager as “brightness and life itself.”

“She was respectful of all and in turn highly respected by all who knew her.”

Ms McSorley’s jersey was placed at the alter during the funeral. The football club held a short service in memory of her at its clubhouse on Wednesday.

The priest said the reaction of the community to the news had sent out a message of support to the McSorley family.

Broken heart

Following her death, Ms McSorley’s father posted a message on Facebook asking if someone could help to mend his broken heart.

“I know how to fix most things when they break - washing machines, dryers, lights, cars and loads of other things in life. I know this is asking a lot but I will pay anyone any amount of money if they could please tell me how to fix a heart,” he wrote.

“Mine broke yesterday due to the very sudden death of my absolutely beautiful, loving, caring and wonderful daughter Clare.”

In an appeal to anyone suffering from mental health issues, Mr McSorley added: “Please don’t suffer in silence and let someone know how you feel there are so many ways to communicate with each other these days but yet there are those out there who feel they can’t.

“My daughter Clare took the worries of the world on her shoulders and I honestly believe she didn’t want people to worry about her and kept so much hurt and frustration bottled up inside her in the end that’s the hardest part of this to take.”

The family asked for donations in lieu if desired to Aware Northern Ireland, a mental health charity which offers help to people suffering from depression.

Msgr Donnelly was keen to emphasis the support that is available in the wake of Ms McSorley’s death: “To young people in particular I say watch out for each other and if there is problem lend a listening ear.”

Following the funeral, Ms McSorley was buried at Dublin Road Cemetery.