Teenager dies after car crashes into fence in Co Meath

A teenager has died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a fence in Co Meath on Friday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at Port Lester, Ballivor, at about 7.15pm, according to gardaí.

The driver of the car, a male aged 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car at the time of the crash.

The road is closed to facilitate a technical examination by gardaí and diversions are in place. Witnesses are asked to contact Trim Garda station (046-9481540) the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.