Teenager (19) charged over mobile phone thefts with iron bar

A 19-year-old male has been charged after two men were threatened with an iron bar and their mobile phones stolen on Sunday.

The suspect is in custody following the robbery which took place at Langton Park, Green Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare at 4.45am on Sunday morning.

The two men, aged 18 and 20, were forced to hand over the mobile phones. The suspect fled on foot.

The 19-year-old was arrested following a search of the area. The two mobile phones were also recovered.

The teenager was taken to Newbridge Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was later charged on Sunday and bailed to appear before Naas District Court on September 22nd.