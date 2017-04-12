TD claims Dublin Bus workers voted to strike with Bus Éireann

Solidarity TD Brid Smith has claimed that Dublin Bus workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in solidarity with their counterparts in Bus Éireann.

However Siptu official John Murphy said the full result of the ballot for industrial action in Dublin Bus will not be known until Thursday morning as union representatives are currently counting the ballots for all grades.

“Following the completion of the ballot an official and correct result will then be released by the union,” he said.

Ms Smith said early tallies suggest that 78 per cent have voted for strike action. She tweeted: “Delighted to hear that Dublin Bus drivers voted by 78 % to support Bus Eireann. might wake up the minister and govt..Up the workers !”

She told The Irish Times that the full report will not be known until Thursday morning, but that the trend was towards strike action.

“I am a former bus driver and trade union official. The final result may change but not by that much,” she said.

A decision to strike in with the Bus Éireann workers who are currently in their 20th day of industrial action ought to concentrate the mind of the Government, she added.

“I welcome this vote and hope this solidarity shows the Government that they will not pick off one group at a time. This is badly needed to stop the outrageous attacks on pay and decent jobs.”

Labour Court talks between unions and management at Bus Éireann aimed at resolving an all-out strike which has left staff without pay and disrupted 110,000 passengers daily resumed on Wednesday morning.