Tayto Park’s House of Horrors gets green light to re-open

The House of Horrors at Tayto Park will open its doors tonight less than week after a stairwell collapse saw nine people hospitalised with minor injuries and the attraction closed.

Last Saturday night the lower portion of a permanent staircase to the attraction at the theme park in Ashbourne, Co Meath collapsed as people waited in line at an after-dark Halloween event.

While nine people were taken to hospitals in Dublin nobody was seriously injured and they all were released by lunchtime on Sunday.

In a statement issued this evening, a spokeswoman confirmed that the Park had “fulfilled all requirements as outlined by the relevant authorities” which meant all the Halloween themed events could take place as scheduled.

The House of Horrors is sold out for Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday night. There is limited availability for October 31st, a spokeswoman for the park said.