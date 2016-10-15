Taoiseach warns of potential for bitter division as Citizens’ Assembly starts work

The issues to be discussed at the Citizens’ Assembly, including abortion, are beyond politics, deeply complex, hugely challenging and profoundly ethical, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has told the group.

Mr Kenny was addressing the first meeting of the group in Dublin Castle on Saturday. The Assembly, made up of 99 people selected by pollsters Red C, will discuss the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution which give equal protection to a woman and to the unborn foetus she is carrying.

Pro-abortion campaigners are calling for the provision to be removed from the Constitution in a referendum, while anti-abortion groups want it retained.

“Your work in addressing and achieving this vital consensus on behalf of us all will affect - indeed profoundly affect - how we live our individual lives and our national life in the Republic of Ireland in the years to come,” Mr Kenny said.

“ Therefore, I thank each and every one of you for your personal commitment, your civic generosity and above all your courage in contributing to this national discussion of such significant import.”

The Taoiseach said he was calling on everyone, on behalf of the Oireachtas, to allow the members of the assembly the necessary space to go about their work.

Addressing the abortion issue directly, the Taoiseach said: “We are all aware that one particular aspect of your deliberations - the Eighth Amendment - has divided our country in the past.

“Today the potential for such division is the same. Today, equally, technology can see such public division deteriorate to personal derision.

How the Eighth Amendment came to be

“It can happen immediately and almost without limits. Yes, this is the first time we will debate the issue in the social-media age.

“Social media puts the Assembly within the reach and indeed the sights of those with deeply-held views on either side of any debate.

“Regrettably, we live in a time when an opposing view is no longer seen simply as a diverse opinion on a topic worthy of attention and debate. Rather we live in a time when a diverse opinion has become something, or someone to be pitied, ridiculed, virtually hounded, or indeed destroyed.

“I would remind all commentators that posts that seem might seem devastatingly witty to them might be simply devastating to the people they refer t - to the people who receive them and indeed to their families”, he added.

Chair of the assembly, Ms Justice Mary Laffoy said: I believe that the assembly will be a substantial and comprehensive national endeavour, one which upon its conclusion, we can look back upon with some pride. The proceedings of this assembly will be broadcast live on the web and I would like to strongly encourage Irish citizens, at home and abroad, to tune into the debate and get involved.”

Ms Justice Laffoy said being a member of the assembly was “a rare privilege and a significant undertaking”.

“It is critical to the success and integrity of this assembly that the members can freely and confidently make contributions and express their views without fear of harassment or criticism.”

The assembly was also addressed on Saturday by Maruice Manning, chair of the Expert Advistory Group on Commemoration, and Chancellor of the National University of Ireland, who spoke on a history of social change in Ireland.

Ita Mangan, chair of the CItizens’ Information Board and David Farrell, Professor of Politics at UCD, also spoke.

The 99 people selected for the Assembly are representative of the electorate in terms of gender, age and geography. They have not been asked their views on the issue of abortion.

The assembly will discuss the abortion issue in several sessions over the coming months, probably seeking submissions and input from interested groups and relevant experts.

It will then make its conclusions in a report to the Oireachtas. The expectation in Government is that this report will be delivered in the first half of next year.

The report will first go to an Oireachtas committee which may hold hearings before making its recommendations to the Government. Any proposal to either repeal or replace article 40.3.3 would have to be passed by the Dáil, and ultimately put to the people in a referendum.

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has shown this month that more than half the voters would repeal the Eighth Amendment for limited reasons, in cases of rape and fatal foetal abnormality.

The Assembly went into private session, after the opening comments, to discuss rules, procedures and a work programme. The assembly will begin its deliberations at the next meeting, in Malahide in north Dublin, on October 25th.