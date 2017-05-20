Taoiseach opens Scouting Ireland’s refurbished €1m centre in Dublin

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has officially opened Scouting Ireland’s refurbished training and conference centre in Dublin which cost €1 million.

The centre, at Larch Hill in the foothills of the Dublin mountains, caters for over 20,000 scouts from Ireland and across the world annually.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny opening Scouting Ireland’s newly refurbished training and conference centre at Larch Hill, Dublin. Photograph: Julien Behal

Mr Kenny said for nearly 100 years Scouting Ireland had been supporting young people throughout Ireland and every week more than 50,000 members participated in its activities and programmes.

“I want to congratulate Scouting Ireland on this investment which will enable the organisation to continue to provide invaluable supports for the challenges our young people face,’’ Mr Kenny said.

Chief Scout Christy McCann said the investment was in the future of Scouting Ireland and, more importantly, in the future of young people.