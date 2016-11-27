Tallaght national school will not open tomorrow due to fire

A national school in Tallaght west Dublin will remain closed tomorrow following a fire at the school on Saturday evening.

Principal Mary Cullen said St Anne’s Primary School will not open on Monday to allow for an investigation into the fire.

She described the fire as small and said it was not in one of the classrooms.

She said the school would reopen on Tuesday.

Four units of the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the blaze at the school, located on Kilcarrig Avenue in the Fettercairn area of Tallaght, at around 7pm on Saturday and it was swiftly brought under control.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unclear.