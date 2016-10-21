Talks to avert garda strike to resume next week

Talks between the Department of Justice and the Garda Represenative Association (GRA) are to continue next week in an attempt to avert a threatened garda strike next month.

On Friday members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) began limited industrial action over a 16.5 per cent pay claim and access to the State’s industrial relations machinery such as the Labour Court and Workplace Relations Commission.

The AGSI said it represented the first step in an escalating campaign which will continue over the next six weeks.

Members of the AGSI are to join with rank-and-file gardaí in the GRA in strikes planned for the four Fridays in November.

The AGSI also met with Garda management on Friday.

AGSI president Antoinette Cunningham said discussions had commenced on contingency planning and they would continue in the coming days.

The AGSI also met with officials in the Department of Justice and said further meetings would be held next week.

The GRA also met with Department ofJustice officials.

A spokeswoman for the GRA said talks would resume with the Department of Justice next week.