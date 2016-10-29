Talks taking place between Gardaí and Government

Talks between the Garda Representative Association and the Department of Justice are taking place today at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to avert a looming police strike.

The negotiations are set to continue over the bank holiday weekend and it is understood that the mediators do not agree to accommodate talks unless there is a genuine belief that a compromise deal can be reached.

It is understood the Government is offering to pay gardaí extra money for periods of time before their shifts begin. The offer centres on payment for a 15 minute period spent “on parade”, which is a largely historical practice of preparing for a new shift.

It was not clear last night if the payment would be for work that was already done and unpaid, or for extra work that would have be carried out.

If the Garda strike does go ahead, gardaí will work off a priority list with violent and life-threatening crimes prioritised, a newspaper has said.

The Irish Independent reports murders, serious assaults and aggravated burglaries would be responded to first while burglaries and road traffic accidents where there is no serious injury or threat to life would be responded to during the strike.

Both the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) are threatening to withdraw their labour this coming Friday.

The aim has been, however, on securing the support of the 10,000-strong GRA above AGSI, which has about 2,000 members. The total strength of the force is over 13,000 and Government sources said securing GRA support for a new deal is crucial to halting a possible strike.

A Garda spokesman said: “There are mechanisms in place for resolving these matters the Garda Commissioner would encourage all bodies to remain engaged.

“The best outcome for all involved, including the public is that these issues are resolved within these mechanisms.”