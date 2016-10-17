Talks set for Wednesday in bid to avert school closures

Talks will take place on Wednesday between the Department of Education and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) aimed at averting industrial action, which is likely to lead to widespread school closures in the weeks ahead.

The Minister for Education Richard Bruton, meanwhile, is to cut short a planned week-long trade visit to China in the light of the industrial unrest in the second level school sector.

ASTI members are set to stage seven days of strikes between the end of October and early December in protest at lower pay rates for recently-recruited teachers.

Separately the 17,000 members of the union are to withdraw from carrying out supervision and substitution duties from November 7th, on foot of penalties imposed on them by the Government for “repudiating” the Lansdowne Road public service agreement.

This measure, in itself, could result in the widespread closure of second level schools after the forthcoming mid -term break unless suitable personnel can be found in time to carry out these arrangements .

Mr Bruton on Monday welcomed a decision by the ASTI to accept an invitation for talks “on the issues involved in the dispute”.

He said these talks would take place on Wednesday, as will discussions on a separate row with the ASTI over junior cycle reform.

Meanwhile in a letter to the Department of Education on Monday the ASTI confirmed it had refused a request that its members who are principals in schools not be prevented from operating contingency arrangements to recruit external personnel to carry out supervision and substitution duties.

The ASTI said “ in the context of the period of time that has elapsed since the Department of Education and Skills became aware of our ballot and indeed the likely reaction of our members to the implementation of the provisions of circular letter 0045/2016 (which imposed the penalties for “repudiating the Lansdowne road agreement ) that adequate time has been afforded prior to the implementation of our directive for contingency measures to have been put in place.”

Separately on Monday the ASTI said it was not seeking complete pay restoration for all its members but rather pay equality for a cohort recruited since 2011.

ASTI president Ed Byrne said this group of recently-recruited teachers were being paid significantly less than those taken on prior to the economic crash.

Mr Byrne maintained the pay gap that would remain for this group of young teachers if the union accepted a deal proposed by the Government would be much higher than the amount suggested by Mr Bruton.

On Sunday Mr Bruton said a substantial pay deal was on the table for recently-qualified teachers but he acknowledged that there would still be a gap of €1,800 between their earnings and those of teachers appointed before the crash.

However Mr Byrne maintained that the the real pay gap for young teachers would be €2,775.

He said in an interview with RTÉ Radio that the Minster had “completely discounted” an academic allowance for persons holding a diploma in education.

Mr Bruton said the proposals on offer to the ASTI would mean teachers recruited this September would receive a raise of €4,600, or 15 per cent, by January 2018, to €35,602. He said for a newly-qualified teacher recruited last September, the deal would be worth €6,700 by January 2018, an increase of 22 per cent to €37,723.

This offer is in line with a deal negotiated between the Department of Education and two other teaching unions in recent weeks, the INTO and the TUI.

The deal was conditional on the unions accepting the Lansdowne Road public service pay accord and agreeing to implement some productivity measures.

The ASTI has rejected the Lansdowne Road deal.

Mr Bruton said the deal accepted recently by the other teaching unions had gone a substantial way towards closing a pay gap between teachers who were taken on in recent years and those in place before the economic crash.

Mr Bruton said on Monday he was due to depart this week on a long-scheduled one week international education trade mission to China, as part of his plans to add €500million to the annual value of the international education system by 2020, and attract and additional 37,000 international students to Ireland.

The Minister said that rather than coming back next Tuesday as previously arranged, he would be returning this Friday.