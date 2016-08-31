Talks aimed at averting Dublin bus strikes to get underway on Friday

Talks are to get underway on Friday in an attempt to avert six days of planned strikes scheduled to take place at Dublin Bus in September .

Dublin Bus services in the capital are set to come to a halt on Thursday, September 8th, Friday 9th, Thursday 15th, Friday 16th, Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th as part of an industrial dispute over pay.

Last month, staff at the company rejected a Labour Court recommendation which proposed increases of about 8.2 per cent over three years.

Following the announcement of strike action, Dublin Bus management said it would arrange to meet with the joint trade union group “to outline the company’s position, to discuss the issues in dispute and to seek a way forward to avert industrial action”.

It is understood that those talks will now get underway on Friday afternoon.

Unions at Dublin Bus are seeking a 15 per cent pay rise over a three-year period as well as the payment of an award of six per cent dating back to 2008.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) is also seeking pay parity for drivers at Dublin Bus with drivers on the Luas light rail system.

Luas drivers secured increases of about 18 per cent over four years as part of a settlement reached in June to a lengthy dispute at the Dublin tram service.