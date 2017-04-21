Sworn to secrecy: Rory McIlroy’s wedding as quiet as Cong

Not since the Quiet Man got married here has a Cong wedding caused such a stir.

However, the likelihood that Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s wedding at Ashford Castle this weekend will end with the groom dragging the bride off a train and then up a long country road and through the village before getting into a fist fight with her brother over a dowry - as John Wayne did to prove his love for Maureen O’Hara in the John Ford film - seems remote.

The chances that anyone outside the castle walls which tower over the sleepy little Mayo village on the banks of Lough Corrib will see anything of note over the course of the weekend seems pretty remote too.

Security was almost comically tight at the main gate to the castle ahead of the couple’s big day out, with five mean-looking men with clipboards eyeballing everyone who passed.

It wasn’t just at the main gate where the security presence was heightened. All the gates around the perimeter were patrolled by teams of men in high-vis jackets, while two other “rings of steel” were said to be just beyond the castle’s outer walls.

Although it would be best to be wary of the phrase “said to be” or any other similarly speculative words in the days ahead, such words have been flying around like confetti for days.

The couple are “said to have” booked the whole of Ashford Castle for the guts of a week and are “said to be” spending in excess of half a million euro on their wedding.

They are “said to be” flying Ed Sheeran in from Manchester after his gig there tomorrow night, and are “said to be” looking forward to Stevie Wonder jumping out of their wedding cake at the wedding’s climax.

Or something like that.

But said to be by who? And to who?

No one knows.

Sworn to secrecy

One thing is certain. Everyone who might possibly know anything about anything that is happening over on the castle on the hill, or at least by the lake, has been sworn to secrecy. And they are saying nothing.

All we know for sure is that the 27-year-old Holywood native is marrying Stoll, the manager of Championship Volunteer operations for the PGA of America. They met on the golfing circuit, and an array of celebrities look set to flock to one of Ireland’s most famous hotels for what is almost certainly going to be the most high-profile wedding of the year anywhere in the world.

Security has been tight all week around the 350-acre estate. The couple are said to be – there it is again – staying in the Regan suite, a room which costs almost €5,000 a night.

As the security staff kept a close eye on a small press pack which had assembled outside the castle walls by lunchtime on Friday, an occasionally blacked-out people carrier came through the imposing gates and headed in the direction of Headford, some 9km away.

Other than that there was precious little to occupy the minds or the lenses of the handful of mournful-looking cameramen and photographers standing around in the entirely vain hope of catching a glimpse of somebody famous doing something interesting.

Early in the day, a rumour spread that Ryan Giggs was in the village - but other than that there was nothing.

Local enthusiasm

While celebrities were thin on the ground their absence did not dampen the enthusiasm of local folk. “Ah, there is great excitement in the town really,” said Jonathan Byrne of the Hungry Monk Cafe in downtown Cong.

“All the locals have been coming into town and walking up and down the main street in the hope of seeing a celebrity or something like. I’ve heard no reports of any sightings and none of them have come in to me. I’ve just had reporters coming in annoying me,” he said with a laugh. “Hopefully, that will change this afternoon.”

Paddy Rock of the Cong Festival Committee was standing beside a bronze statue of John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara not far from the Hungry Monk and he looked like a man on a mission.

“You see that tree over there,” he said pointing a few feet to his left. “We are collecting the handprints of celebrities and casting them in bronze and putting them there.”

So far, Rock has got the hands of Ryan Tabard, Daniel O’Donnell, Big Tom and Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh. “We have a gap ,” he said nodding in the direction of Big Tom’s hands. “That’s the space I am leaving for Rory. I’d love to get a mould of them under the tree.”

Pretty relaxed

Hands apart, Rock was pretty relaxed. “We are well used to celebrities round this way. We’ve had John Wayne and Ronald Reagan and Bing Crosby and Bertie Ahern, ” he said. “They all loved it here. The locals might give them a nod now and them but they all come here for their privacy - and we respect that.”

Seán O’Dwyer, an artist based in Galway, decided to take his canvas to Cong on a whim after hearing about the wedding on the radio hours earlier. “I thought I’d come round to see if there was any craic, going on. Apart from the security up at the gate I’’ve not seen anything interesting.”

Neither has anyone else.