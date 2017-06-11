Suspected pipe bomb in Dublin may have targeted prison officer

A prison officer is believed to have been the target of a suspected pipe bomb attack in Marino, Dublin on Sunday.

Gardaí were alerted to a suspicious device left under a car on St Aidan’s Park Road, in Marino, North Dublin at 11.50am.

The Defence Forces and the army bomb disposal unit were called to the scene shortly afterwards to inspect the device.

The road in the north city suburb was closed off for a number of hours while the device and the car were inspected. A number of houses on the road were evacuated while the area was cordoned off by authorities.

Forensic examination

The bomb disposal unit removed the suspicious device from under the car after they were satisfied it was safe to do so, and then towed the car away. The device was taken away for forensic examination. It is not believed to have been a viable device.

The car was parked on a road beside a small grass park where a number of children were playing football while the bomb disposal unit conducted their inspection of the device.

A spokeswoman from An Garda Síochána said “investigations are ongoing” into the incident.