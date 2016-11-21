Suspected arson attack on halting site in Dundalk

A suspected arson attack on a halting site in Dundalk Co Louth is being investigated by gardaí.

Three permanent bays at the Woodland Park site were damaged by fire.

The site was unoccupied as the families living there left in January to allow for it to be substantially refurbished.

A spokesman for the fire service said windows and doors were damaged and ceilings burnt through in three permanent buildings on the site.

Louth County Council was in the process of offering places on the refurbished site to applicants.

The cost of the repairs is unknown but the site is expected to open as scheduled before the end of the year.