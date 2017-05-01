Surfer rescued off Northern Ireland coast after 30 hours at sea

A surfer has been rescued 13 miles off the coast of Northern Ireland after 30 hours in the water.

The surfer left from a beach near Campbeltown, Scotland, on Saturday and the alarm was raised when he failed to return.

A large coastal area, including shoreline, was searched from lunchtime on Monday.

Belfast Coast Guard co-ordinated the search for the missing surfer, who was located with his surfboard by the Coast Guard rescue helicopter on Monday evening, 13 miles off the Northern Ireland coast.

He was flown to Belfast, where he is being treated in hospital for hypothermia.

The surfer was wearing a thick neoprene suit which is believed to have helped him survive at sea for such a length of time.