Student’s death from meningitis prompts calls for awareness

A student in University College Cork has died from meningitis, prompting calls for greater awareness of the infection.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends; our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time,” the Meningitis Research Foundation said.

The disease shares many of the symptoms of other, more common, everyday illnesses such as the flu or even a hangover, according to the foundation.

It said it is vital that people are able to recognise the signs and symptoms of the disease, particularly the symptoms that are more unique to meningitis .

“Because meningitis develops so quickly it can be a particularly devastating disease for those affected. It can also have a resounding effect on the surrounding community,” it said.

“We want to make the public aware of the symptoms of meningitis so if anyone would like any further information or feels that they could benefit from talking to someone please call our Dublin office on: 01 819 6931, our freefone helpline on: 1800 41 33 44 or visit our web site www.meningitis.org.”

Early warning signs of meningitis are pain in the muscles, joints or limbs, such as in the legs or hands; unusually cold hands and feet, or shivering; pale or blotchy skin and blue lips.

Early symptoms include a severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting and feeling generally unwell.