Stormont official claims DUP adviser pushed cash-for-ash

A senior Stormont civil servant has named a DUP special adviser who he suspected was involved in exerting pressure to continue the over-generous cash-for-ash scheme at a time when cost controls should have been imposed on the scheme.

Dr Andrew McCormick also said on Wednesday that it appeared “insider information” from some Stormont officials was passed on to the heating industry in Northern Ireland to take advantage of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Dr McCormick, permanent secretary at the Department for the Economy, said he believed one of DUP leader Arlene Foster’s former special advisers, Andrew Crawford, exerted pressure to ensure the RHI scheme would remain open at a critical period in the late summer of 2015.

He added, however, that he had no evidence for this suspicion when he gave evidence to the Northern Assembly’s public accounts committee on Wednesday evening.

The RHI scheme was introduced in 2012 by then minister for Enterprise, Trade and Investment Ms Foster when Mr Crawford was her special adviser in the department.

Dr McCormick said that when the eco-friendly scheme was introduced, civil servants failed to detect that the scheme, which paid out £1.60 in subsidies for every £1 spent by users, was seriously flawed.

He said that in the summer of 2015 when former DUP MLA Jonathan Bell had taken over as the minister for Enterprise, there were proposals to impose cost controls on the scheme.

Caps proposed

Dr McCormick recalled a meeting that he, Mr Bell, another DUP special adviser Timothy Cairns and two others attended in August 2015 when he proposed caps be put on the subsidies.

Dr McCormick said Mr Cairns forcefully insisted the scheme should remain in place for a period and that ultimately Mr Cairns got his way.

Pressed by Alliance member of the committee Trevor Lunn, Dr McCormick said he believed, although he did not have direct evidence, that Mr Crawford in turn had put pressure on Mr Cairns to ensure the scheme was not capped at that time.

It wasn’t until mid-November 2015 that cost controls finally were imposed on RHI. However, before November 17th there was a spike in the uptake of the scheme.

Between October 1st and November 17th, 881 people joined the scheme at a potential additional cost of £485 million over the next 20 years.

In all through the lifetime of RHI, which ended in February 2016, just under 2,000 businesses, farmers and others took up the scheme. Because of the lack of cost controls it could result in an overspend of up to £490 million up to 2036, to be borne by Northern Irish taxpayers.

Dr McCormick referred to the “blindness of officials” in failing to notice the flaws in the scheme. He said Ms Foster, as the then minister for Enterprise, would have had a right to expect her officials to have detected the failings in RHI.

No advice was given to Ms Foster by her civil servants about these flaws when she was minister.

Dr McCormick also told the public accounts committee that ahead of the spike in applicants in 2015 there “was premature awareness of the potential for the tariff to be reduced and the message went within the sector, get in quick”.

He agreed this indicated some “insider information” was passed on to the renewable heating industry, and that the information may have come from officials.

Dr McCormick also told the committee a meeting he held with Mr Bell in December at which the then minister for Enterprise wanted to review papers may have been recorded “without my knowledge or consent”.