Storm Brian: ‘Huge Atlantic waves’ and winds of 130 km/hr

Met Éireann has issued an orange alert for high winds in southern and western coastal counties from Mayo to Wexford.

Winds gusting up to 130km/h are expected in counties Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway and Mayo.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country, with average speeds of 65km/h and gusts reaching 110km/h expected.

Flooding has affected local roads in the midlands overnight making conditions difficult for ESB Networks still attempting to reconnect customers cut off during ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Some 3,800 staff including workers from Northern Ireland and the UK are attempting to reconnect the remaining 42,000 customers.

Customers can check their estimated reconnection time regarding their individual situation using the PowerCheck app or by logging onto powercheck.ie.

The National Emergency Coordination Group has said storm Brian is likely to impact on ESB work and may increase the current number of customers without power.

It said crews will almost certainly be stood down from work as the storm passes.

ESB Networks has restored power to 343,000 homes, farms and businesses since Monday.

Flooding

The the national weather forecaster also issued a gale warning for all Irish Coastal waters as well as a rainfall warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Heavy & persistent rain in the SW&W this morning, spreading countrywide this afternoon & evening. 10/14°C

Heavy & persistent rain in the SW&W this morning, spreading countrywide this afternoon & evening. 10/14°C

Winds strengthen later

Flooding overnight on Thursday and on Friday morning is already affecting local roads across counties Westmeath, Longford, Laois, Offaly.

Local authorities and fire brigades in the affected counties were working from first light to clear gullies and drains and there are reports of a man being hospitalised after coming into contact with a fallen electricity cable near Mountmellick, Co Laois.

Water levels in the Shannon are rising in the Callows south of Athlone and there is concern that high winds will combine with high tides in souther coastal counties later today to bring more flooding to areas of Cork and Kerry. Waterways Ireland are monitoring the situation.

Cork County Council has also warned of a potential tidal surge spurred on by high winds and heavy rainfall, which may result in flooding of coastal communities in Bantry, Clonakilty, Youghal and Middleton by Friday evening.

There is also a risk of flooding in low-lying parts of Cork City including Morrisson’s Island and south Terrace.

Brittany Ferries has cancelled this weekend’s sailings between Cork and France amid concerns over storm surges in Cork Harbour.

Meanwhile Cork Airport is operating as normal but Cork Airport Marketing Manager, Kevin Cullinne confirmed that airport management are monitoring the changing weather situation on an hourly basis.

“At the moment everything is operating as normal but we would advise any intending travellers to check with their airline - the greatest challenge looks like being from 3am to 9am on Saturday morning when Storm Brian will be at its strongest.”

Exaggerated

Meanwhile Lawrence Owens of the Cork Business Association urged business people in low-lying areas of the city centre to take necessary protections in terms of sandbagging and moving stock off the floor amid the risk of some flooding in the city centre.

However, Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack said talk of a “weather bomb” was exaggerated.

But she said people should stay away from coastal areas and warned of “huge Atlantic waves” affecting the west coast in particular.

The National Emergency Coordinating Group said 21 wastewater treatment plants and pump stations were still without power, affecting a population of 17,400.

Irish Water has made significant progress in getting drinking water back to those affected by Storm Ophelia.

From a peak of 109,000 customers without drinking water, this has now been reduced to 2,300.

Those affected customers are on small schemes including; nine schemes in Cork affecting 488 people; 12 schemes in Waterford affecting 533 people; 5 schemes in Wexford affecting 757 people; and one scheme in Kilkenny affecting 500 people.

There are still 100 people on one scheme in Tipperary who are at risk of running out of water.” Working with the local authorities, Irish Water have deployed 50 generators that are keeping water flowing for 51,000 customers.

Eir has said 30,000 customers remain without broadband, telephone and mobile services.