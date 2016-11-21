Stena Line passengers spend night off Welsh coast

Passengers aboard a Stena Line ferry in the Irish Sea are waiting until Tuesday to see if the vessel can dock at Fishguard in Wales.

The ferry left Rosslare, Co Wexford, at 9am on Monday and was unable to dock in Fishguard at 12.30pm due to high winds and rough seas. A further attempt to dock later in the day was also unsuccessful.

On Monday night the ferry was about 6km off the Welsh coast where Stena Line said it would remain overnight before a fresh attempt was made to land at about midday on Tuesday.

Stena Line also cancelled Monday night’s planned sailing of the Stena Europe from Rosslare to Fishguard. Services on the Dublin to Holyhead route are expected to run as normal on Tuesday.

The Irish Coast Guard said conditions were not conducive to a pleasant voyage as a northerly wind was blowing down the Irish Sea creating large waves. The coast guard asked people to stay away from exposed shores.