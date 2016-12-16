Steep rise in drink-driving arrests in period before Christmas

The first two weeks of the Garda’s Christmas drink-driving campaign has seen 341 motorists arrested on suspicion of the offence - 189 more than in the same period last year.

Gardaí said there would be a continued increase in checkpoints across the State in coming days.

Repeated road safety messages

According to assistant commissioner Michael Finn, those who were detected have “failed to heed the repeated road safety messages that have been widely broadcast across every available media platform in relation to drinking and driving”.

“I appeal again to every driver thinking of taking a chance with their life or someone else’s. Don’t do it - never, ever drink and drive,” he said.

As of December 16th, there have been 182 road fatalities in 2016 - an increase of 34 on the same period in 2015.