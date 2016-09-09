Status yellow wind warnings issued for western counties

Met Éireann has issued three status yellow weather warnings for counties along with western seaboard, with gusts of up to 100km/h expected in some areas.

A status yellow wind warning will be in effect for Donegal between 12pm and 9pm on Friday. Southerly winds are forecast to veer west to southwesterly and increase to 55-85km/h on Friday with gusts of 90-100km/h. Winds will be strongest off the northwest coast.

Similar conditions are expected for Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo with a yellow wind warning valid in these counties between the hours of 10am and 6pm on Friday.

A warning is also in place for counties Clare and Kerry where winds will increase 55 to 60 km/h Friday with gusts of 90 km/h expected at times. The warning for these counties will also expire at 6pm on Friday.

Saturday is expected to be dry and bright but with some showers in the afternoon, mainly in the west and northwest.

On Sunday rain is forecast to develop in the west but the east could remain mostly dry. However, Met Éireann has warned that the rain could turn heavy with the risk of spot flooding. Winds from the south are also expected to be strong.