Status yellow weather warning in place across parts of country

A status yellow weather warning is in place across much of the country this morning following a weekend of cold weather.

Met Éireann advise that a low temperature warning is in effect for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal with temperature of -3 or -4 degrees in some places until 9am this morning.

A fog warning is in place for Connacht until 10am this morning.

A status yellow warning is to notify those who are at risk because of their location or activity to to take preventative action and does not pose an immediate threat to the general population.

The rest of Monday will be dry with some sunny spells with frost and fog expected to clear quickly this morning with temperatures between 7 and 10 degrees.

However it will become overcast from this afternoon with freshening southerly winds.