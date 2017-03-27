State to collect €260m less in motor tax by 2024, says report

The State will take in €260 million less in motor tax receipts by 2024 as a result of the decision to calculate the tax based on emissions rather than engine size, according to a new report.

A study released by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General on Monday found that if current trends continue, the value of motor tax will fall by €29 million every year between 2016 and 2024, leading to a sizeable hole in exchequer finances.

The lower takings are attributed to a decision to tax cars registered after July 2008 based on their carbon dioxide emissions, prior to which cars were taxed according to engine size.

The report predicts motor tax receipts will continue to dwindle further as engines become more efficient in future years.

Elsewhere, it was found that payments made in a motor tax office cost twice as much to process compared to online payments, and concerns were also raised over increased tax evasion by means of changing the ownership of vehicles between related parties.

More to follow.