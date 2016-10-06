Starbucks outlet gets temporary food safety closure order

A Starbucks outlet was among ten food businesses to receive temporary closure ordes during September from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The branch of the coffee chain is on Great George’s Street in Waterford. Also on the list was a golf club in Co Cork. Fernhill Golf and Country Club was issued with an order. The closed area referred to a restaurant and associated kitchen facilities within the club, Fernhill, Carrigaline, Cork

In Dublin 7 , Akanchawa’s Honey Pot restaurant/café, on Mountjoy street also had to close temporarily.

There were four Roscommon eateries on the list; Big Bites Take Away, Castle Street, Roscommon, Hannons’ Oakwood Hotel Roscommon - the closed area referred to the kitchen and all food service), Athlone Road, Roscommon, Ruby King restaurant/café, Unit 5, West Business Park, Circular Road, Roscommon and Get Fresh Catering restaurant/canteen, Castlerea Community School, Castlerea, Roscommon

Other businesses served with orders were:

* Ashford Oriental restaurant/café, Main Street, Ashford, Wicklow

* Hairy Neds Pub and Shop, closed activity related to a shop deli and all food preparation areas, Crosskeys, Cavan

* Fitto Café restaurant/café, 12/13 Catherine Street, Limerick

Two enforcement orders relating to improvements were served on:

* J2 Sushi and Bento restaurant/canteen, 5 Market Square, Navan, Meath

*Asian and Arabic Food Market, a grocery, 3 Parnell Street, Limerick

An improvement order may be issued if an improvement notice is not complied with within a defined period. Further non-compliance can result in a Closure Order also being served.

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

*Arcross Foods cold store, Blackrock, Louth.

A Prohibition Order is issued if the activities (handling, processing, disposal, manufacturing, storage, distribution or selling food) involve or are likely to involve a serious risk to public health from a particular product, class, batch or item of food. The effect is to prohibit the sale of the product, either temporarily or permanently.