Stag’s Head in Dublin selected as Ireland’s top pub

Dublin bar the Stag’s Head has scooped the award for best pub in Ireland at the National Hospitality Conference and Awards.

The best overall restaurant award went west to Galway with Enda McEvoy’s Loam scooping the accolade ahead of Dublin’s Luna and Taste At Rustic.

The Mulberry Garden in Donnybrook Dublin picked up an award for Best Dining Experience, just pipping Red Cliff Lodge at Dough, Co Clare and The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown Co Leitrim.

Farrier and Draper bar and restaurant in the Dublin’s Powerscourt Townhouse has won best the new establishment prize, seeing off competition from Nox hotel in Galway and Pickle Indian restaurant in Dublin.

The Stag’s Head was named best overall pub, winning the award ahead of fellow Dublin establishment Doheny & Nesbitt and Lowry’s of Clifden, Co Galway, which was a winner last year.

Elsewhere, Toner’s in Dublin was named Best Traditional Bar, ahead of Keogh’s, also in Dublin, and Crotty’s in Kilrush, Co Clare.

In the hotel categories, Garryvoe in Co Cork picked up the award for Best Value Hotel, Hayfield Manor in Cork city was Best in Class for city hotels, Ashford Castle was named Best Resort Hotel, while The Europe in Killarney was named Best Overall hotel in the country.

The event, in association with Hospitality Ireland magazine, took place at InterContinental Hotel Dublin.