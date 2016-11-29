Staffless libraries: Where will they be and what is the cost?
A new Government initiative will see more libraries open for unstaffed periods
The move is an extension of a so-far “successful” pilot scheme in Tullamore, Banagher and Tubbercurry, said Simon Coveney
A Government initiative is set to result in more libraries in a number of locations remain open, unstaffed, past their normal opening hours.
In an answer to a parliamentary questions from Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, Minister for Local Government Simon Coveney said the My Open Library scheme was expanding to include 23 new locations.
The move is an extension of a so-far “successful” pilot scheme in Tullamore, Banagher and Tubbercurry, he said.
The entire cost of the scheme is estimated to be about €1.94 million; the department will pay €1.41 million and the libraries will provide the other €500,000.
How does it work?
The idea is to have libraries open to the public between 8am and 10pm, to accommodate people who want to use the services outside of normal working hours.
Staff would be present during the normal operating hours of the libraries, but the facilities would operate on a self-service basis for the extra hours.
The move has caused some controversy, with concerns raised about library staff employment, though in his answer to Mr Adams’s question, Mr Coveney said the scheme “does not impact on the number of staffed hours, with staff continuing to provide professional services during normal staffed hours”.
Below is the full list of locations for the expansion of the My Open Library pilot scheme, as listed on Oireachtas.ie. Also listed is the indicative cost (cost) and the indicative amount to be contributed to each project by the State (contribution).
Carlow: Mhuine Bheag
Cost: €36,000
Contribution: €27,000
Cavan: Johnston Central Library
Cost: €85,000
Contribution: €63,750*
Clare: Ennis
Cost: €79,138
Contribution: €59,355
Donegal: Buncrana
Cost: €80,070
Contribution: €60,054*
Dun Laoghaire Rathdown: Deansgrange
Cost: €27,200
Contribution: €20,400
Galway: Oranmore
Cost: €82,550
Contribution: €61,915
Mapping Ireland's 'staffless' libraries
Galway: Ballinasloe
Cost: €24,400
Contribution: €18,300
Kilkenny: Castlecomer
Cost: €70,681
Contribution: €53,010
Laois: Portarlington
Cost: €41,550
Contribution: €31,165
Limerick: Cappamore
Cost: €50,000
Contribution: €37,500
Longford: Ballymahon
Cost: €31,610
Contribution: €23,710
Louth: Ardee
Cost: €252,650
Contribution: €189,490
Mayo: Swinford
Cost: €46,500
Contribution: €34,875
Mayo: Ballina
Cost: €81,000
Contribution: €60,750
Meath: Trim
Cost: €80,800
Contribution: €60,600
Monaghan: Carickmacross
Cost: €64,100
Contribution: €48,075
Offaly: Ferbane
Cost: €73,750
Contribution: €55,315
Offaly: Edenderry
Cost:€67,150
Contribution: €50,365
Tipperary: Nenagh
Cost: €79,335
Contribution: €59,500*
Waterford: Dungarvan
Cost: €58,500
Contribution: €43,875
Westmeath: Moate
Cost:€43,536
Contribution: €32,650
Wexford: Gorey
Cost: €40,430
Contribution: €30,325
Wicklow: Arklow
Cost: €25,400
Contribution: €19,050
* The indicative amounts for Johnstown, Buncrana and Nenagh are VAT inclusive. All other allocations are net of VAT; however, the department’s contribution will cover the VAT element, according to Minister Coveney’s answer.