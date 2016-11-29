Staffless libraries: Where will they be and what is the cost?

A Government initiative is set to result in more libraries in a number of locations remain open, unstaffed, past their normal opening hours.

In an answer to a parliamentary questions from Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, Minister for Local Government Simon Coveney said the My Open Library scheme was expanding to include 23 new locations.

The move is an extension of a so-far “successful” pilot scheme in Tullamore, Banagher and Tubbercurry, he said.

The entire cost of the scheme is estimated to be about €1.94 million; the department will pay €1.41 million and the libraries will provide the other €500,000.

How does it work?

The idea is to have libraries open to the public between 8am and 10pm, to accommodate people who want to use the services outside of normal working hours.

Staff would be present during the normal operating hours of the libraries, but the facilities would operate on a self-service basis for the extra hours.

The move has caused some controversy, with concerns raised about library staff employment, though in his answer to Mr Adams’s question, Mr Coveney said the scheme “does not impact on the number of staffed hours, with staff continuing to provide professional services during normal staffed hours”.

Below is the full list of locations for the expansion of the My Open Library pilot scheme, as listed on Oireachtas.ie. Also listed is the indicative cost (cost) and the indicative amount to be contributed to each project by the State (contribution).

Carlow: Mhuine Bheag

Cost: €36,000

Contribution: €27,000

Cavan: Johnston Central Library

Cost: €85,000

Contribution: €63,750*

Clare: Ennis

Cost: €79,138

Contribution: €59,355

Donegal: Buncrana

Cost: €80,070

Contribution: €60,054*

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown: Deansgrange

Cost: €27,200

Contribution: €20,400

Galway: Oranmore

Cost: €82,550

Contribution: €61,915

Mapping Ireland's 'staffless' libraries

Galway: Ballinasloe

Cost: €24,400

Contribution: €18,300

Kilkenny: Castlecomer

Cost: €70,681

Contribution: €53,010

Laois: Portarlington

Cost: €41,550

Contribution: €31,165

Limerick: Cappamore

Cost: €50,000

Contribution: €37,500

Longford: Ballymahon

Cost: €31,610

Contribution: €23,710

Louth: Ardee

Cost: €252,650

Contribution: €189,490

Mayo: Swinford

Cost: €46,500

Contribution: €34,875

Mayo: Ballina

Cost: €81,000

Contribution: €60,750

Meath: Trim

Cost: €80,800

Contribution: €60,600

Monaghan: Carickmacross

Cost: €64,100

Contribution: €48,075

Offaly: Ferbane

Cost: €73,750

Contribution: €55,315

Offaly: Edenderry

Cost:€67,150

Contribution: €50,365

Tipperary: Nenagh

Cost: €79,335

Contribution: €59,500*

Waterford: Dungarvan

Cost: €58,500

Contribution: €43,875

Westmeath: Moate

Cost:€43,536

Contribution: €32,650

Wexford: Gorey

Cost: €40,430

Contribution: €30,325

Wicklow: Arklow

Cost: €25,400

Contribution: €19,050

* The indicative amounts for Johnstown, Buncrana and Nenagh are VAT inclusive. All other allocations are net of VAT; however, the department’s contribution will cover the VAT element, according to Minister Coveney’s answer.