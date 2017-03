Spending limits urged in Fine Gael leadership race

“It’s all in the mix. We do think there should be spending limits.”

Family wealth

Rather, they said it was to do with Mr Varadkar’s campaign not having a huge amount of funds to draw on.

The broad outline of the contest is now emerging. It will be slightly less than the 20 days set out under party rules, and there will be four hustings spread around the country.

The party leadership will be decided by an electoral college which gives the parliamentary party 65 per cent voting weight, rank and file members 25 per cent and councillors 10 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling stations will be set up in every constituency, with members and councillors casting their ballots at these venues. It is expected this will be stretched out over a number of days for logistical reasons. The parliamentary party will hold a special meeting, likely to be at a weekend, at the end of the process to cast their votes.

Gathering

A rumoured date for Mr Kenny to resign as Taoiseach is April 11th, which would allow the 20-day leadership contest take place while the Dáil is in Easter recess.

The Taoiseach himself has given no such firm indication. “He really is being tight-lipped,” a senior party source said.

Meanwhile, senior party figures believe that Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald may use the leadership contest as a platform to secure the Fine Gael nomination for next year’s presidential election.

Such a scenario would see Ms Fitzgerald eventually support one of the leading contenders. Her spokesman yesterday did not rule out a run for the presidency.

“The Tánaiste is considering her position regarding a leadership election once a vacancy arises,” the spokesman said. “She has always focused on the job at hand and if she were to contest that would be no different.”