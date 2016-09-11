Son of former loyalist paramilitary Johnny Adair found dead

The son of former loyalist paramilitary Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair has been found dead in Scotland.

Police in South Ayrshire were called to a property in Templehill in Troon on Saturday.

The son of the former UDA chief, Jonathan Adair junior, who was known as ‘Mad Pup’, had been released from prison recently.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the death was being treated as unexplained.

A postmortem examination is to be carried out and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal. The Adair family from Belfast settled in Ayrshire over a decade ago after Johnny Adair was forced to flee his home because of loyalist feuding.