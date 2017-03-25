Soldiers in line for pay rise after signing up to Lansdowne deal

Members of the armed forces will be able to look forward to a restoration of wages and enhanced protections after stepping into line with other public bodies and agreeing to come under the Lansdowne Road agreement.

The Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has welcomed confirmation by Pdforra, the representative association for enlisted personnel, that following a period of consultation with their membership that they propose to now enter into the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

Mr Kehoe said there had been “significant engagement” in recent months between Government officials and the representative association “in respect of a number of technical issues around pay and conditions which were finally resolved” after talks facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission.

He said it was “important to recognise that Pdforra members have at all times complied with the provisions of the various public service pay agreements” and said they would “now secure the benefits and protections offered through the Lansdowne Road Agreement”.

A number of issues were raised by Pdforra in the context of their agreement to the Lansdowne Road accord.

These related to the interpretation and application of savings measures arising from previous agreements.

“Over the course of the economic crisis, the Defence Forces have implemented a significant change agenda to deliver more efficient and effective military capability and capacity,” Mr Kehoe said.

“As we emerge from the economic crisis, I am committed to rebuilding and reinvigorating our Defence Forces going forward, and the decision announced today by Pdforra is an important step in contributing to that process”.