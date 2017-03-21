Snow to be replaced with ‘beefy showers and dazzling sunshine’

Many parts of the country woke up to a light dusting of snow this morning, though that is expected to be replaced by “beefy showers”.

While cold and wintery conditions will linger for much of Tuesday, anything that falls from the sky in the hours ahead is likely to fall in the form of rain or sleet.

A low-level yellow weather warning issued by Met Éireann on Monday evening was due to be lifted before noon on Tuesday, although meteorologist Siobhán Ryan warned that the country had not seen the end of the cold snap.

Ms Ryan said Met Éireann had received widespread reports from across the State of “light dustings” of snow although she said that there had been no significant falls overnight.

She said coastal areas along the western seaboard were at risk of some fierce thunder storms and added that while much of the country was experiencing bright sunshine, storm clouds could gather quickly before dumping heavy showers of hail, sleet and rain on an unsuspecting populace.

“What we are experiencing is a typical March of many weathers and it will remain cold with the risk of very beefy showers in between the dazzling sunshine,” she said.

She stressed that any settling snow that was likely to fall in the hours ahead would be confined to mountainous and hilly areas.

Despite the relatively light snow fall overnight, social media was still flooded with pictures and videos of early morning winter wonderlands.

People in counties Donegal, Sligo, Kildare and much of the midlands raced out of their homes to photograph a centimetre or two of the white stuff which had settled on their cars or in their gardens.