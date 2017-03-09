Skelligs boatman on charge he used passenger boat without licence

The Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to send forward a Skelligs boatman for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court to face a charge that he used a passenger boat without a licence, Cahersiveen District Court has been told.

Gary Feehan, of Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs, is being sent forward on one count that on May 21st, 2014, “in the waters near the Skelligs” being the owner of the vessel Pace Arrow 111, that he used the vessel as a passenger boat without a licence.

The charge is contrary to section 14 of the Merchant Shipping and Maritime Safety Act, 1992, as amended by section 50 of the Maritime Act, 2005.

A second man, Sean Feehan, also known as John Paul Feehan or Sean Feehan snr, of Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs, father of Gary Feehan, faces the same single charge as master of the boat. However, he was not in court due to illness, and was out of the country receiving treatment, the court was told.

Judge James O’Connor adjourned the process with regard to Sean Feehan snr to Tralee District Court on May 11th.

Aidan Judge, State solicitor, for the Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport, said the DPP consented to send forward the accused

Solicitor for Gary Feehan, Padraig O’Connell, said his client would be pleading not guilty, and said he was not even in the county at the time of the alleged offence.

Applying for legal aid to be continued, Mr O’Connell said Gary Feehan was a father of three, was earning around €300 a week, and had savings of around €400. Legal aid to allow for one junior counsel was granted, and he has been sent forward to the next sittings of the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee.