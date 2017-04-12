Six rescued from Dublin apartment fire in early hours

Three children were among six people rescued from a fire in a third-floor apartment in Tallaght, Dublin, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Dramatic pictures of those rescued being lifted from a balcony by a Dublin Fire Brigade engine were posted on the Fire Brigade’s Twitter account.

11 people rescued (some from balcony) following a #Tallaght #fire. 6 to hospital for smoke inhalation, 7 units & 3 ambs attended #Dublin 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zx1sSBIbPM — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 12, 2017

It is understood 11 people were in the apartment at the time of the blaze, which started at about 3am. Smoke could be seen billowing from the apartment and it is understood those who were rescued were treated for smoke inhalation, having fought back smoke in early attempts to put the fire out.

The six who were rescued were rushed to hospital but it is understood nobody was seriously injured. A number were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire brigade said it received two emergency calls in relation to the fire and seven units of Dublin brigade attended the scene, including engines from Dolphin’s Barn, Rathfarnham and Tara Street.

Three ambulances also attended and transferred the injured to hospital.