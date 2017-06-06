Six people killed on the roads over the past four days

Six people died on Irish roads since the start of the bank holiday weekend, five of them in the Republic.

The latest death occurred on the M1, northbound, between junctions 13 and 14 in Co Louth at about 1.30am on Tuesday. The collision involved a car and articulated truck.

The male driver of the car, aged in his late 30s, was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The male driver of the truck, said to be in his mid 60s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene, while the section of the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Dunleer Garda station at 041-6851202, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Lorry incident

On Monday, also on the M1, a man died after the lorry he was driving jack-knifed south of the toll plaza at Gormanston in Co Meath. The incident happened shortly after 8.30am.

Gardaí said the articulated lorry went out of control and struck a lay-by before jack-knifing across the motorway. It did not overturn and no other vehicles were involved. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Earlier on Monday, a pedestrian was killed when struck by a car in Arklow, Co Wicklow. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian was killed when struck by a car at Coolgreany Road in Arklow, Co Wicklow at about 2.20am. His body was removed to St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, for a postmortem.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision.

Single-vehicle crash

On Sunday a man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash in Co Mayo. Gardaí said the man, who was in his 20s, died in the single-vehicle crash at Churchfield, Tourmakeady, at 4am. The woman, a front-seat passenger also in her 20s, has been taken to Mayo University Hospital, in Castlebar.

On Saturday a driver was killed in Co Roscommon in a single-vehicle incident, which took place at 3.20pm. The crash took place on the westbound side of the M6 near Athlone, between junction 13, the Monksland exit, and junction 14, for Ballinasloe.

The driver, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at Portiuncula Hospital, at Ballinasloe. A female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GAA tributes

Also on Saturday a man died after his car left the road in Tempo, Co Fermanagh. He was named as Dominic Earley, a well-known figure in GAA circles.

Cavan GAA led tributes to the 26-year-old, who was a member of its backroom team. “It is with great shock and deep sadness that we learned of the tragic death of Dominic Earley,” it said.

In addition to the fatalities six people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2, the main Dublin-to-Derry road.

The collision happened on Monday at Daly’s Cross, north of Collon, which is used as a link road between the M1 and the N2.