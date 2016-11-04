Six injured after car crashes through Boots in Enniskillen

Six people have been injured after a car crashed through a shop window in Co Fermanagh.

The crash happened in the Townhall Street area of Enniskillen.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Inspector Keith Hicks from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police can confirm that a single vehicle has crashed through the window of a shop in the Townhall Street area of Enniskillen.

“At present it is believed there are six casualties. It is not believed that there are any life threatening injuries.

“Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.”

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

First Minister Arlene Foster said on Twitter: “Disturbed to hear of a serious incident involving a car and pedestrians outside Boots in Ekn (Enniskillen).”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact police at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 376 04/11/16.

PA