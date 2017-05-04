Six Campbell College students suspended over drugs incidents

Campbell College in Belfast has suspended six of its pupils over two drugs-related episodes, it confirmed on Thursday.

The parents of the boys were informed before Easter of the suspensions. The school took the action against Year 10 and Year 12 boys who range in age from 14 to sixteen while some Year 10 students are as young as 13.

“We recently suspended six of our pupils due to two isolated incidents involving cannabis,” said Campbell’s headmaster Robert Robinson.

“Our policy around misconduct, especially concerning drugs, is robust and we work in very close collaboration with the education authority, social services, education welfare and, in particular, the PSNI to ensure we act appropriately and in the interest of the safety of all our pupils,” he added.

Campbell is a prestigious day and boarding school for boys aged 3-18 years. It was founded in 1894 and is located on a 100-acre wooded estate close to Stormont in east Belfast.

Its former teachers include the Dublin writer Samuel Beckett.

The college has 902 boys taking second-level subjects and 300 students attending junior school.

It has 133 local and international boarders, some of them from the Republic, paying annual fees of £13,685 (€16,149). It also has a number of boarders from non-EU countries paying £19,175 (€22,624) per annum.

Mr Robinson said that Campbell believed in tackling problems such as drugs head on. “We are facing a very real societal problem at present with young teens exposed to a multiple of evils, mostly fuelled via social media,” he said.

“Recent news reports have highlighted the increasingly challenging world in which our young people exist and the PSNI and the education authority have both witnessed a surge in drugs related incidents across the board for teenagers,” he added.

“Hence, the increasing need for all of us - schools, parents and the many organisations that work in this arena - to work together as we guide our young people towards making good choices.”

Mr Robinson said Campbell was working closely with a number of east Belfast schools to deliver a programme of education and support and had already delivered workshops for parents and pupils in areas of concern.

He added: “We as a school will continue to take a strong stand against misconduct involving drugs and will work collaboratively to help guide our young people through the ever increasing challenges they face. That is our role and as society throws more challenges at us we all have a duty to step up to the mark.”

The PSNI said it was aware of the drugs incidents at Campbell and was working closely with the school.

“Police work with schools to promote the dangers which young people find themselves confronted with during their young adult lives,” said a spokeswoman.

“Police would appeal to anyone who has concerns to speak with their local neighbourhood officer so we can work in partnership to address any issues,” she added.

Well known former students from Campbell College include the writer C S Lewis, Irish rugby international Mike Gibson, members of the band Snow Patrol and businessman Tim Martin, who established the Wetherspoon chain of UK pubs.