Siptu members in Bus Éirean to decide today on dispute proposals

Staff in Bus Éirean, who are members of Siptu, will decide on Friday whether they will accept or reject proposals which led to the suspension of a three-week strike at the company last month.

A 17-page Labour Court recommendation includes proposals for cuts of 10 per cent to earnings over €60,000, freezes on increments, and the closure of Dundalk maintenance garage.

The ballot result of Siptu members at the company is expected in the early afternoon.

Nearly 2,000 staff at the State-owned transport company staged a 21-day strike in March and April over moves by management to impose cost-saving measures without agreement.

Management at Bus Éireann has argued that the company is facing insolvency in the absence of remedial action.

A ballot of members of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) atthe company on the proposals is not expected to be concluded for another week or so.

Staff at Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann as well as school bus drivers have voted to take industrial action to support of their colleagues in Bus Éireann in the event of the dispute flaring up again.