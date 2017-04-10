Simon Coveney hopeful of resolving water charges issue

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has said the water charges issue can now be resolved after Fianna Fáil said it would not expect the Government to introduce legislation agasint the advice of the Attorney General.

Mr Coveney said regardless of what recommendation comes from the Special Oireachtas Committee on Water, he would not introduce legislation that would expose Ireland to EU fines over its water policy.

“This is about ensuring we have a position that is consistent with our obligations under EU Water Framework Directives and it’s about a proper water policy based on conservation that encourages people to use water responsibly and that taxpayers don’t pay for people who waste water.”

Mr Coveney acknowledged the significant disagreement on the issue at the committee last week but said his focus now was to try to reach an agreement with all political parties.

“It’s about settling politically how we pay for water into the future -I think people are sick to death of politicians squabbling over water .... I hope we will be able to do that and hopefully the committee will be able to finalise their report tomorrow,” he said.